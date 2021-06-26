Six Questions To Ask Your Doctor About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—While most American adults have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of people still have questions. Everyone deserves to have access to factual information to make a decision about getting vaccinated. But many people don’t know where to go to get their questions answered.

For most people who want more information, talking to their personal doctor is the best place to start. Your doctor or health team will know you and your medical situation better than anyone. They can help you make an informed decision that’s right for you.

When talking with your doctor, there are a few key questions you may want to consider:

Vaccine Questions:

1.Why did your doctor choose to get vaccinated? Over 90% of doctors have decided to get vaccinated against COVID-19. You may want to hear more about why they chose to get vaccinated as a healthcare provider.

2.Why should you get vaccinated? Your doctor can make a recommendation based on your unique medical situation. The vaccines provide substantial protection from serious illness and hospitalization.

3.Are the vaccines safe? These vaccines are undergoing the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. Clinical trials began over a year ago with more participants than most other vaccines. Your doctor can help determine safety based on your personal medical history.

4.Do the vaccines impact fertility? This myth has been appearing online but there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause fertility problems. Ask your doctor if you have concerns around fertility or pregnancy.

5.Are the vaccines free? Yes, the vaccines are provided by the federal government at no cost to recipients.

6.Can you get a vaccine from your primary care doctor? Your primary care doctor may have COVID-19 vaccines available in their office. If not, they can help direct you to the closest location where you can receive a vaccine. You can also visit Vaccines.gov to find a location near you.

Learn More

Visit www.GetVaccineAnswers.org for the latest facts about COVID-19 vaccines.