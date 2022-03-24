SKYWARN Weather Spotter FREE training at BGSU

Want to become a SKYWARN Weather Spotter? Register for this free training at BGSU on April 19, 2022. This training is hosted by the National Weather Service of Cleveland, Wood County Emergency Management Agency, and the BGSU Office of Emergency Management.
SKYWARN volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers & other concerned private citizens. Individuals affiliated with hospitals, schools, churches, and nursing homes or who have a responsibility for protecting others are also encouraged to become spotters.
You’ll learn:
Basics of thunderstorm development
Fundamentals of storm structure
Identifying potential severe weather features
Information to report
How to report information
Basic severe weather safety