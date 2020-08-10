NBX WaterShedsun
SLIGHT Severe Weather Threat Tonight

Wood County Emergency Management Agency
 

A very strong thunderstorm complex is currently ongoing across Iowa this afternoon. This complex is expected to continue to track eastward throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Confidence remains low on whether the thunderstorms remain strong to severe as they reach the vicinity of Northwest Ohio.

Timing for the thunderstorm complex to arrive across Northwest Ohio would be around 9 pm, and is expected to weaken across the area through 2 am as it tracks towards the I-71 corridor. If the thunderstorm complex remains strong to severe, the highest threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Slight risk has expanded east along the I-75 corridor. Marginal risk was expanded to just west of the I-71 corridor.

