Slippery Elm Trail Historical Markers

Through a cooperative effort between the North Baltimore Ohio Area Historical Society and the Wood County Park District two historical markers have been installed at the terminus of the Slippery Elm Trail.



One marker traces the local history of the C.H. & D. railroad which once ran where the Slippery Elm Trail is located. The other marker traces the history of the Oil Boom railroads that had an important part in the history of North Baltimore.





Historical research and text writing for the markers was completed by Tom Boltz (NBOAHS). Graphic design and order coordination was done by Jamie Sands (WCPD).





The markers were assembled and installed by the Park District. The historical markers were purchased from funds donated to the NBOAHS by NB native and former resident Greg Trout who currently lives in Rancho Mirage, California.