Slippery Elm Trail Maintenance: Wednesday, March 8 (TODAY)

Slippery Elm Trail Maintenance Wednesday, March 8

Wood County Park District Maintains Trail for Public Use

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, starting at 8:00 a.m., the Wood County Park District will begin a staff work day along the Slippery Elm Trail. For most of the day Park District staff members will be working along many sections of the trail to trim brush, remove leaning trees, and other needed maintenance. Trail users will encounter Park District staff, vehicles, and work areas. Please exercise caution if using the Slippery Elm Trail on this day. Work should conclude by 3:00 p.m.

The Slippery Elm Trail is a 13-mile rails to trail multi-use trail from North Baltimore to Bowling Green. The trail is open daily from 6:00 am until 30 minutes past sunset.

The Slippery Elm Trail is one of 21 parks and nature preserves in the Wood County Park District system.

For more information about the Slippery Elm Trail, more natural spaces in Wood County, outdoor adventure, volunteering, cultural heritage, & wellness programs, please visit wcparks.org, or call 419-353-1897.