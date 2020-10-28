Small Business Owners: Apply for COVID-19 Relief Grants

Ghanbari Encourages Small Business Owners to Apply for COVID-19 Relief Grants

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg) urges small businesses across the 1st Ohio House District to apply for newly-approved COVID-19 relief funding. The appropriations were approved during a state Controlling Board meeting earlier this week.

The body approved $125 million for the Small Business Relief Grant Program received by the State of Ohio from the federal CARES Act. The relief provides eligible businesses for up to $10,000 in grants to small businesses to help them through the current pandemic.

“We have seen the ramifications of COVID-19 as it has brought financial burdens on many of our hard-working businesses and their employees,” said Ghanbari. “I’m proud to have worked with my colleagues in order to ensure the release of these funds to aid our small businesses and other sectors throughout Wood County.”

Along with small businesses, the COVID-19 relief package also provides funding for rent and mortgage assistance, higher education, rural hospitals, liquor permit rebates, non-profit unemployment and the arts. It’s the latest in a series of steps state leaders have taken to help Ohio as it continues to confront COVID-19.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Ohio House has passed more than a dozen bills related to coronavirus, including measures to support small businesses, schools, health care workers, first responders and more. Ghanbari supported several pieces of legislation pertaining to COVID-19 relief, including House Bill 614 that passed out of the General Assembly last month.

The measure announced today will distribute funds to the following areas:

$125 million for small business grants, which will allow small businesses to apply for up to $10,000 in relief.

$55 million for rent, mortgage and utility assistance to be administered by the DSA through various Community Action Agencies;

$100 million for higher education to assist with added expenses due to COVID-19;

$62 million for rural/critical access hospitals;

$38 million in liquor permit rebates;

$25 million for non-profit unemployment; and

$20 million to support the performing and cultural arts.

With today’s announcement, the state has committed $3 billion in federal CARES funding to support schools, colleges, local governments and more with COVID-related expenses.

The Small Business Relief Grant Program begins accepting applications Nov. 2, 2020. Businesses can check for eligibility and apply at www.businesshelp.ohio.gov.