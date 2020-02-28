Small Farm Conference & Trade Show – March 14

March 14 – 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Topics will range from starting and managing an orchard to purchasing a tractor.

Sowing Seeds for Success

Do you own a few acres that you want to be productive but you’re not sure what to do?

Do you have a passion for farming and turning your piece of this wonderful earth into a food producing oasis?

Do you own land or forest that you’re not quite sure how to manage?

Do you raise or produce products that you would like to market and sell off your farm but you’re not sure how to make it successful?

If you’re asking yourself these questions, you need to attend this event! Targeted to new and small farm owners, this confence offers eight educational tracts on:

Horticulture

Produce Production

Natural Resources

Livestock

Specialty Crops

Farm Management

Marketing

Miscellaneous Topics

You’ll also have the opportunity to browse a trade show featuring the newest and most innovated ideas and services for your farming operation. Talk with the vendors and network with your peers. If you are a new or small farm owner, you don’t want to miss this event.

Don’t like to register on-online? Download a mail-in registration form here.

Stay Current on Small Farm News!

Sign up for the Small Farms Email list to keep up to date on all of the programs we provide for new and small farm enthusiasts. This list is only used by the OSU Extension Small Farms Team to send relevant information to its stakeholders.



Ohio State University Mansfield Campus

Ovalwood Hall

Cost is $75 and includes lunch.

Details: go.osu.edu/ osufarmconference2020.

Small Farm Conference & Trade Show, at:

Ohio State – Mansfield

1760 University Drive

Mansfield, OH

