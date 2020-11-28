Smart Holiday Gift Ideas

(Family Features) Many of the season’s most popular gift ideas can generally be classified as “tech.”

From smartphones and gaming systems to digital photo frames and smart home devices, tech junkies and technophobes alike can delight in the options available to help enhance daily routines and make tasks easier.

Whether you’re looking to introduce your intended recipient to the smart home concept with a foundational device like a smart thermostat or want to take home automation to the next level, there are upgrades that can work in every area of the home. From the kitchen to the garage and the bedroom to the patio, homeowners can control everything from televisions, appliances and lights to the temperature in a specific room and home security cameras with their voices or smartphones.

Consider these smart devices that can work in harmony to help make day-to-day life simpler, and find more ideas for building a comfortable, secure home at ecobee.com.

Intelligent Home Monitoring

If you want to give the gift of a safe and secure home this holiday season, consider an option like ecobee Haven including the SmartCamera with voice control and the SmartSensors for doors and windows. Instead of adding more devices and tasks to ever-expanding to-do lists, the plug-and-play home monitoring platform works with your smartphone to deliver peace of mind and eliminate the need for keypads, programming and single-use gadgets. In one app, you can automatically arm and disarm your home, distinguish welcome guests from intruders and use

your activity feed to see when family members arrive or depart.



Automated Home Comfort

Help keep your home comfortable this winter even while you’re on the go with a gift like the ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control. Because every home heats and cools differently, the thermostat works with your local weather, schedule, occupancy and desired comfort settings to deliver a personalized energy model that automates home comfort, reduces energy consumption and saves you money. In fact, it’s Energy Star-certified and can help save up to 23% annually on heating and cooling costs, giving you the power to do your part to reduce your environmental footprint without compromising your lifestyle.

SOURCE:

ecobee