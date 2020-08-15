Smart Start

(Family Features) Returning to learning may bring more new experiences this fall than anyone ever imagined. Regardless of the learning environment, there are some tips and supplies that can make it easier on the whole family to restart curriculum.

Whether your kids will be at home or in the classroom, making education easy is likely a top priority as you plan for the weeks and months ahead. These supplies and ideas can help you get organized and ready to tackle a new school year with confidence.

Find more back-to- school tips and solutions at eLivingtoday.com.



Calculate Your Way to School Success

Whether learning from home or the classroom, Texas Instruments has students covered with new additions to its colorful collection of TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculators. Available in colors like “Rose Curve Gold” and “Measure Mint,” these math and science machines help students grasp important STEM concepts and succeed on exams. The super-sleek graphing calculator can take students from middle school through graduate school, and can even help them learn to code. Find more school solutions at education.ti.com.



Don’t Overlook Organization

Staying organized during school season is a goal for many families, and one of the best ways to do so is with an option like ClosetMaid Mini 6 Cube Organizers, which are refreshed versions of old favorites. Use these organizers, also available in matching offset designs, on flat surfaces or mounted on the wall to store, organize and display any number of small items. Find more solutions for the school year at closetmaid.com.



Make Lunchtime Easy

You can make lunchtime fun, flavorful and easy for your little learner with Sabra Singles, a plant-based snack perfect for kids. Pair with classics like carrots, cucumbers, tortilla chips or pretzels. They’re available in varieties like Classic and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus and allow kids to help themselves to make lunchtime a cinch. Find more inspiration at sabra.com.



Better Organization with a Bookshelf

A new school year and the learning it entails calls for plenty of books, which means organization is paramount. Store your student’s books and more, like picture frames, with an option such as the Wide 3-Shelf Ladder Bookshelf from ClosetMaid. These sleek and modern units, available in multiple finish colors and sizes, can be easily assembled and quickly ready for use anywhere in your home. Visit closetmaid.com to find additional organization solutions for this school year.



Enjoy a Delectable, Better-For-You Dessert

A long day of reading, math and more deserves a treat to end the school day on a high note. For a delicious option you can feel good about enjoying and serving to your kids, consider fairlife’s Light Ice Cream, expertly crafted with ultra-filtered milk and natural flavors to deliver a lactose-free treat with a rich, creamy texture and 40% less sugar than traditional ice cream. Find more information at fairlife.com.

SOURCE:

Texas Instruments

ClosetMaid

Sabra

fairlife