Snacking Made Simple

(Culinary.net) Sometimes simple and sweet is the way to go, especially when you are trying something different at snack time. Crackers can be an easy but bland go-to, and raw vegetables aren’t always an exciting nosh. For snack times that call for deliciously divine flavor, try these Almond Butter Grape Bites instead.

They feature crisp, mouthwatering grapes dipped in a creamy almond butter then coated with coconut, chopped dark chocolate or chopped almonds.

This recipe can double as a perfect afternoon snack or even a healthier alternative for dessert.

The textures explode for your tastebuds as you pop a bite-size grape into your mouth. These bites are sweet, fruity and crunchy all at the same time.

This is the perfect snack for anyone looking to try something outside the box. Plus, they’re easy enough to make that little ones can help you in the kitchen by dipping the grapes one by one in bowls full of crunchy toppings.

Pack these for a family picnic in the park, a birthday party filled with fun or a family afternoon at home. Your family members will devour them, and you’ll be glad they got a little extra fruit in their diets.

Find more snacking recipes at Culinary.net.

If you made this recipe at home, use #MyCulinaryConnection on your favorite social network to share your work.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Almond Butter Grape Bites

Servings: 20-30

1/2 cup almond butter

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup dark chocolate, chopped

1/2 cup almonds, chopped

20-30 red seedless grapes

toothpicks or skewers

Place almond butter, coconut, dark chocolate and almonds in separate bowls. Pierce grapes with toothpicks or skewers and dip into almond butter then coconut, chocolate or almonds. Alternate toppings with each grape. Place grapes on baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate 1 hour before serving.





SOURCE:

Culinary.net