“Snow People” Auction

Thank you to the community for their generous donations to the Snow People Contest. Linda Albright’s creation with the snow scene was the winner. We collected more than $650! Many of the people who created the snow people have now donated them back to the library so they can be sold and the money raised from the sale donated to the Downtown Christmas Light fund.

Here is how our silent auction will work. The starting bid for each Snow Person is $10 with an increased bid in dollar increments. Each bidder gets an auction number to put with their bid on the Snow Person’s sheet. You can come in or call the library (419-257-3621) with your bid and we will add it to that Snow Person’s sheet. The bidding will run until the end of business on Monday, February 22nd. Please be generous with your bids.

This is a great chance to get a cute Snow Person for your porch or yard while helping light up downtown for the holidays. All the Snow People are on display inside the North Baltimore Public Library.