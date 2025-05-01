Social Security Matters – When should I enroll in Medicare?

by Russell Gloor, National Social Security Advisor at the AMAC Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Association of Mature American Citizens

Ask Rusty – Applying for Social Security at 62; When should I enroll in Medicare?

Dear Rusty: I am writing to ask for your advice on when I should sign up or enroll in a Medicare Plan. I have submitted an early retirement application to request benefits to begin 30 days after my 62nd birthday, in April 2025. I am a single lady with no dependents and currently rent my residence. Please advise. Signed: Approaching Senior Citizenship

Dear Approaching: I assume that when you say you have submitted “an early retirement application to request benefits to begin 30 days after my 62nd birthday” you mean you have applied for your Social Security retirement benefits to start in April 2025, and that you will be 62 in March. To be sure you are clear, you must be 62 for an entire month to start your Social Security retirement benefits.

Even though you are starting your Social Security retirement benefits at age 62, you will not be eligible to enroll in Medicare until you are 65 years old. Since you will be already receiving Social Security when you turn 65, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare Part A (inpatient hospitalization coverage) and Medicare Part B (coverage for outpatient services), effective with the month you turn 65, and you will get a “Welcome to Medicare” packet about 3 months before your 65th birthday. Your Medicare Part A (inpatient hospitalization coverage) will be free, but there will be a monthly premium ($185 for 2025) associated with your Medicare Part B (coverage for outpatient services), which will be deducted from your Social Security payment.

Note that Medicare does not cover all healthcare expenses so, when the time comes, you may wish to explore other private healthcare coverage (either a Medicare Supplement plan, or a Medicare Advantage plan). Also, Medicare Part A or Part B do not include coverage for prescription drugs, so you may wish to obtain such coverage separately. One way to explore all of this is by, shortly before you are 65, contacting AMAC’s Medicare department at 1.800.334.9330 or www.amac.us/medicare. And until you are eligible to enroll in Medicare at 65, you may wish to seek regular healthcare insurance for those under 65 years of age.

Please understand that we are here to answer all your questions about Social Security and Medicare enrollment. However, at the AMAC Foundation, we are not insurance specialists, which is why I suggest contacting an insurance specialist as described above.

I hope this is helpful, but please don’t hesitate to contact us again at any time.

This article is intended for information purposes only and does not represent legal or financial guidance. It presents the opinions and interpretations of the AMAC Foundation’s staff, trained and accredited by the National Social Security Association (NSSA). NSSA and the AMAC Foundation and its staff are not affiliated with or endorsed by the Social Security Administration or any other governmental entity. To submit a question, visit our website (amacfoundation.org/programs/social-security-advisory) or email us at [email protected].