North Baltimore, Ohio

Social Services Nurse

WCCOA Job Posting

(Full-time)

Social Services Nurse for the Wood County Committee on Aging is a 40-hour-per-week position. Duties

include: performing monthly health screens at all locations, assisting with Medicare Education, assisting

with educational programs, support groups and health fairs.

Qualifications:

Bachelor or Associate degree in Nursing, Social Work, Gerontology or demonstrate equivalent

experience in related field. Required additional professional credentials and/or current licensure of

Registered Nurse, with work experience in geriatrics.

Must have a proven record of working with older adults. Must be eligible for bonding and insurable

under agency policy. Must possess a valid Ohio Driver’s license with proof of auto insurance. Meet the

requirements contained in Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) 173-3-06.6 (B)(3). Must successfully

complete Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) records check.

Applications available at WCCOA, 140 South Grove Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Downloadable format

available at www.wccoa.net Completed applications must be accompanied by current resume and

directed to the Manager of Human Resources.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wood County Committee on Aging, a non-profit organization, is an Equal Opportunity Employer