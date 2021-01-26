Socially Distanced Sunday

Submitted by Jennifer Vanlerberg

Not even Covid can cancel the Annual Pack #372 Cub Scout Pinewood Derby. It did look different. Fans wore masks and the times were staggered so fans wouldn’t all attend at the same time. Doors were separate for entrances and exits. Chairs were spaced and cubs were too. Still, the event was some much needed fun for all.

Tigers began the day with a first place finish for Henry Engard’s “Zoom,” and a best of show for “The Lego Car” by Winston Troutner. Winston was an “honorary Tiger” for the purposes of the meet. Next, the Wolves’ “Extra Butter” the popcorn themed racer took both second place and best in show. Finishing first for the Wolves, was the “Batmobile” by Wendell Troutner. “Foxy” took home third along with his creator, Shawn Albright.

The Bear Den’s Ashley Albright achieved the best of show for her “Anna” car. Ethan Malloy won first with his “Blue Machine.” Second went to “Pink Midnight” by Jackson Cook. Daniel Crill raced to third with his “Mach 8.” Webelos One had a one car wonder. Donivan Boyce and his “Destroyer” came in first place and won best in show.

The Webelos Two den had the largest group once again. It totaled seven cars competing for the four coveted trophies. “Paddy Wagon” a police themed cruiser by Blaze Kline won best in show. “Green Thunder” sped to a first place trophy, and “Bat 21” by Rhys Williams took second. “Tiger” took third, an orange speedster with maker Camden McCartney.

There was not an overall winner this year, since each group was dismissed after their own race due to distancing and minimizing group sizes.

Each racer was given a sugar filled treat, a car cookie made by the talented Julie Hiser. The Gleaners were once again Judges for the best in show category. Tammy Trout, Eric Trout, and Zach Trout helped with announcing and the overall production of the day. Arica Matthes, Jessica Hill, and Dorreen Patterson helped with registration, and Brian Vanlerberg helped with set up and overall assistance. Line judge was McKenna Ducat and her mom, Krista, also helped out with the day. Thanks to the families for all the time spent on creating the cars.

Thanks also to our Powell Custodial Staff and everyone that made today possible.