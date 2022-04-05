Softball at River Valley

On Saturday, April 2 the Lady Tigers travelled to River Valley HS for a doubleheader.

NB fell in the first game 10 – 0, being limited to 2 hits a single each by Jacobs and Westgate.

On the mound Schmidt, Loera and Andrich pitched, allowing 10 runs (4 earned) on 10 hits, with 4 Tiger errors, they combined to walk four.

In game two NB again was unable to push a run across falling 13 – 0. Andrich, Jacobs and Young had singles. Loera and Andrich pitched, giving up 14 hits, 6 walks, with one Tiger error.

NB prepares for a couple of home games later this week, before heading south for a Spring Trip.