April 5, 2022 7:15 am

March 2020

Softball at River Valley

 

On Saturday, April 2 the Lady Tigers travelled to River Valley HS for a doubleheader.

NB fell in the first game 10 – 0, being limited to 2 hits a single each by Jacobs and Westgate. 

On the mound Schmidt, Loera and Andrich pitched, allowing 10 runs (4 earned) on 10 hits, with 4 Tiger errors, they combined to walk four.

In game two NB again was unable to push a run across falling 13 – 0.  Andrich, Jacobs and Young had singles. Loera and Andrich pitched, giving up 14 hits, 6 walks, with one Tiger error.

NB prepares for a couple of home games later this week, before heading south for a Spring Trip.

 

 

 

 

