North Baltimore, Ohio

April 4, 2022 8:08 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
March 2020
Administrative Assistant
3 panel GIF
Ol’ Jenny
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
2022.03.25 Update website
Weekly Specials
Logo

Softball Struggles With Gibsonburg

 

North Baltimore Lady Tigers fall to Gibsonburg 10 – 0

NB travelled to Gibsonburg on March 31, for a chilly non-league game with the Bears, managing just 2 hits and committing 5 errors.

Ari Loera had a rough night pitching to the bears allowing 10 runs (5 earned) in 5 innings of work. She walked 6 and struck out 10.

Maddy Westgate tripled and Cassadie Jacobs singled for the Tiger’s two hits, as G-burg pitcher Jenna Bloomfield dominated NB striking out 16. 

Upcoming games:

4/6 Riverdale Home
4/7 Patrick Henry Home
4/11-4/15 TN Trip (6) Away

Fotos by Ferg (click images to enlarge)

Laura Keegan gets the ball in from the outfield
Ari Loera on the mound
Karalyn Keegan puts down a bunt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website