Softball Struggles With Gibsonburg

North Baltimore Lady Tigers fall to Gibsonburg 10 – 0

NB travelled to Gibsonburg on March 31, for a chilly non-league game with the Bears, managing just 2 hits and committing 5 errors.

Ari Loera had a rough night pitching to the bears allowing 10 runs (5 earned) in 5 innings of work. She walked 6 and struck out 10.

Maddy Westgate tripled and Cassadie Jacobs singled for the Tiger’s two hits, as G-burg pitcher Jenna Bloomfield dominated NB striking out 16.

Upcoming games:

4/6 Riverdale Home

4/7 Patrick Henry Home

4/11-4/15 TN Trip (6) Away

Fotos by Ferg (click images to enlarge)