North Baltimore, Ohio

April 10, 2024 3:38 am

Softball vs Rivervalley doubleheader

Fotos by Ferg from the April 6, 2024 Lady Tiger Softball Double-header vs River Valley 

No score reported

SB Rivervalley Olivia Busch battles the sun and makes the catch
SB Rivervalley Kenzey Young smacks a double
SB Rivervalley Brynlee Schmidt delivers the pitch
SB Rivervalley After fielding the ball, Kaylee Allison fires to first for the out
SB Rivervalley 2 Morghan Nagel makes a catch at the fence
SB Rivervalley 2 Layla Delancy prepares to deliver the pitch
SB Rivervalley 2 Josselyn Paynter scoops the hard-hit grounder
SB Rivervalley 2 Jessie Trout makes a nice catch in the outfield

