Softball vs Vanlue 5/4

High School Varsity Softball Results
Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 5/4/2022
from Suzanne Bucher
Pitching By Ariana Shuts Out Vanlue, North Baltimore Tiger Varsity Takes The Win
Vanlue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
North Baltimore 3 0 2 0 3 0 x 8 10 1
WP – Loera (NB) (16K’s)
LP – Simon (Van)
Top Hitters
M Westgate – 1B, 3B, 3RBI
M Buchanan – 1B, 2B, 3RBI
Varsity Overall Record 10-9, BVC Record 3-2
Upcoming Varsity Softball Games
Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm (senior night)
Tue 5/10 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm
Thur 5/12 Sectional Final (home), 5pm
@ Arlington, TBD