North Baltimore, Ohio

May 6, 2022 10:00 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
Positions Available with WCCOA
2022.03.25 Update website
Briar Hill Health Update
Weekly Specials
3 panel GIF
Logo
Ortho Care Sports Injuries
Ol’ Jenny
March 2020

Softball vs Vanlue 5/4

 

High School Varsity Softball Results
Vanlue @ North Baltimore – 5/4/2022

from Suzanne Bucher

Pitching By Ariana Shuts Out Vanlue, North Baltimore Tiger Varsity Takes The Win

Vanlue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
North Baltimore 3 0 2 0 3 0 x 8 10 1
WP – Loera (NB) (16K’s)
LP – Simon (Van)

Top Hitters
M Westgate – 1B, 3B, 3RBI
M Buchanan – 1B, 2B, 3RBI

Varsity Overall Record 10-9, BVC Record 3-2

Upcoming Varsity Softball Games
Mon 5/9 Riverdale (home), 4:30pm (senior night)
Tue 5/10 @ Liberty-Benton, 5pm
Thur 5/12 Sectional Final (home), 5pm
@ Arlington, TBD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website