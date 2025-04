The North Baltimore Lady Tiger softball team scored early and often, beating Lima Perry (0 – 9, 0 – 4) 11 – 1 in NWCC play. NB improves to 7 – 3 and 2 – 0 in the North West Central Conference.

The ladies play at HOME tonight vs. Elgin (3 – 9, 2 – 0) in NWCC play, at 5 pm.