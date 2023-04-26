North Baltimore, Ohio

April 26, 2023 3:54 am

Soil Testing Workshop for Yard and Gardens

The Wood Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a soil testing workshop for yard and garden soils on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the district office, 1616 E. Wooster St. Suite 32, Bowling Green, OH. Doors open at 6:00 PM with the presentation beginning at 6:30 PM. Craig Everett, Wood County OSU Extension, will present on testing soil and understanding the results. Penn State soil test kits will be available for $10 each.  The event is free and open to the community.

 

Please register online at www.woodswcd.com, email [email protected], or call the district office at 419-354-5517 #4 to ensure enough materials and snacks. 

