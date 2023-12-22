North Baltimore, Ohio

December 22, 2023

Solar Eclipse 2024: Get Left In The Dark at Ohio State Parks

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sleep under the stars and then stay to witness history. There are still camping spots available for experienced campers at many Ohio State Parks in the path of the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.
 
“Our state parks provide a beautiful backdrop to all sorts of fun outdoor activities,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “Our campers can get a great spot for the total eclipse along with some expert programming from our naturalists and fun activities all weekend long.”
 

 
Programming planned for the total solar eclipse at Ohio State Parks include science projects, astronomy-related lessons, and observations about the impact of the eclipse has on wildlife.
 
Ohio State Parks near or in the path of the total solar eclipse with programming available from April 6-8, 2024 include:
 

  • Alum Creek State Park
  • Delaware State Park
  • East Harbor State Park
  • Findley State Park
  • Geneva State Park
  • Grand Lake St. Marys State Park
  • Headlands Beach State Park
  • Hueston Woods State Park
  • Indian Lake State Park
  • Lake Loramie State Park
  • Maumee Bay State Park
  • Mt. Gilead State Park
  • Portage Lakes State Park
  • Punderson State Park
  • Sycamore State Park
  • Van Buren State Park
  • Wingfoot Lake State Park
 

Make sure to reserve your camping spot before they’re all booked up by visiting ReserveOhio.com. People are not permitted to make reservations for arrivals or departures on April 8. Campers must set their reservations to arrive on April 7 or earlier and depart on April 9 or later. 

Be sure to follow ODNR’s Solar Eclipse website to stay up to date on Ohio’s Total Eclipse of the Parks.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov. 

