Some Medicare providers can now apply to receive Provider Relief Fund payments

BOWLING GREEN, OH – Certain Medicare providers can now apply to receive Provider Relief Fund payments from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS is distributing $175 billion to hospitals and health care providers on the front lines of the coronavirus response. This includes many Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and dental providers with low Medicare revenues.

This funding is for Medicare providers who may have missed the previous June 3, 2020, deadline to apply for the Phase 1 General Distribution. The application period is open from now until August 28, 2020.

“It is encouraging that more health care providers will be able to apply for Provider Relief Funds,” says Latta. “This funding will support families and workers right here in Ohio by helping more Americans get testing and treatment for COVID-19. I am especially pleased that included in this funding is support for rural hospitals and treatment centers in rural communities. We must ensure that all Americans, regardless of where they call home, can access essential care. Importantly, this will provide relief to qualified health care service and support providers who lost revenue due to the pandemic.”

The Provider Relief Fund was established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congressman Latta supported in the U.S. House of Representatives before it was signed into law.

If you think you qualify for this funding, you can submit an application by clicking here.

For more information regarding the Provider Relief Fund Program, visit: hhs.gov/providerrelief.