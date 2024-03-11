Sourdough from Scratch: 4 Variations of Friendship Breads

(Family Features) What better way to celebrate friendship and camaraderie than with comforting foods all can enjoy. Sourdoughs and friendship breads may go in and out of fashion, but you can make them a staple of your inner circle with recipes that are easier than they appear.

Consider this Sourdough Starter, a 7-day process that may seem lengthy at first glance but requires just a few minutes in the kitchen each day. Without breaking the bank, this made-from-scratch solution includes just two ingredients – unbleached flower and warm water – so you can whip up favorites like Plain Sourdough, Everything Loaf, Cinnamon Brown Sugar Loaf and Chocolate Loaf.

Some are tempted to give up on a weeklong recipe, but if you can keep a houseplant alive, you can finish this simple starter and reap its delicious rewards.

Sourdough Starter

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Total time: 7 days

Digital kitchen scale

Unbleached all-purpose flour

Warm water

Glass bowl

Silicone spoon

Mason jar

Day 1: In glass bowl, stir 50 grams flour and 50 grams warm water. Let sit at room temperature, covered.

Day 2: Add 50 grams flour and 50 grams warm water to bowl. Stir and let sit at room temperature, covered.

Day 3: Discard half the starter. Add 100 grams flour and 100 grams warm water. Stir and let sit at room temperature, covered.

Day 4: Discard half the starter. Add 150 grams flour and 150 grams warm water. Stir and let sit at room temperature, covered.

Day 5: Discard half the starter then pour remaining starter into Mason jar. Add 150 grams flour and 150 grams warm water. Stir and let sit at room temperature, covered.

Day 6: Discard half the starter. Add 200 grams flour and 200 grams warm water. Stir and let sit at room temperature, covered.

Day 7: Place warm water in bowl and add spoonful of starter to water. If it floats, it’s ready to make bread. If it sinks, repeat Day 6 instructions. If not floating by Day 10, throw out and start over.

Tips: If making bread every day, starter will need fed every day. If not making bread every day, starter can stay at room temperature and be fed every other day. If starter can’t be fed, it can be safely stored in refrigerator up to 10 days, covered, without feeding.

To measure correctly, place empty bowl on scale then clear to zero before each measurement.

Plain Sourdough

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Medium bowl

Warm water

Sourdough starter

Salt

Unbleached all-purpose flour

Silicone spoon

Sharp knife

In medium bowl, combine 330 grams warm water, 90 grams sourdough starter and 10 grams salt. Stir well then add 525 grams flour. Using silicone spoon, mix dough to sticky ball. Let rest, covered, about 45 minutes. Pull dough from bottom and stretch to top of dough ball. Repeat around entirety of dough ball a few times then cover. Repeat process four times then cover and let sit at room temperature at least 6 hours but no more than 14 hours. Dough should double. Sprinkle flour on counter then spread dough flat on floured surface. Fold dough from sides then turn and roll into ball. Place on parchment paper and put back in bowl 1 hour. Heat oven to 500 F with uncovered Dutch oven inside. Using sharp knife, score dough then place parchment paper and dough in Dutch oven. Cover with lid and bake 20 minutes then remove lid and lower temperature to 475 F for 25 minutes. Internal temperature should reach 195-205 F. Let rest at least 1 hour before cutting and serving.

Everything Loaf

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Medium bowl

Warm water

Sourdough starter

Salt

Unbleached all-purpose flour

Silicone spoon

Everything bagel seasoning

Sharp knife

In medium bowl, combine 330 grams warm water, 90 grams sourdough starter and 10 grams salt. Stir well then add 525 grams flour. Using silicone spoon, mix dough to sticky ball. Let rest, covered, about 45 minutes. Pull dough from bottom and stretch to top of dough ball. Repeat around entirety of dough ball a few times then cover. Repeat process four times then cover and let sit at room temperature at least 6 hours but no more than 14 hours. Dough should double. Sprinkle flour on counter then spread dough flat on floured surface. Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning. Fold dough from sides then turn and roll into ball. Place on parchment paper and put back in bowl 1 hour. Heat oven to 500 F with uncovered Dutch oven inside. Using sharp knife, score dough then place parchment paper and dough in Dutch oven. Cover with lid and bake 20 minutes then remove lid and lower temperature to 475 F for 25 minutes. Internal temperature should reach 195-205 F. Let rest at least 1 hour before sprinkling with everything bagel seasoning, cutting and serving.

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Loaf

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Medium bowl

Warm water

Sourdough starter

Salt

Unbleached all-purpose flour

Silicone spoon

Softened butter

Brown sugar

Cinnamon

Sharp knife

In medium bowl, combine 330 grams warm water, 90 grams sourdough starter and 10 grams salt. Stir well then add 525 grams flour. Using silicone spoon, mix dough to sticky ball. Let rest, covered, about 45 minutes. Pull dough from bottom and stretch to top of dough ball. Repeat around entirety of dough ball a few times then cover. Repeat process four times then cover and let sit at room temperature at least 6 hours but no more than 14 hours. Dough should double. In bowl, mix 4 tablespoons butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 2 tablespoons cinnamon. Sprinkle flour on counter then spread dough flat on floured surface. Spread cinnamon mixture on dough. Fold dough from sides, pinching to keep cinnamon inside, then turn and roll into ball. Place on parchment paper and put back in bowl 1 hour. Heat oven to 475 F with uncovered Dutch oven inside. Using sharp knife, score dough then place parchment paper and dough in Dutch oven lined with aluminum foil. Cover with lid and bake 20 minutes then remove lid and lower temperature to 450 F for 25 minutes. Internal temperature should reach 195-205 F. Let rest at least 1 hour before cutting and serving.

Chocolate Loaf

Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”

Medium bowl

Warm water

Sourdough starter

Salt

Unbleached all-purpose flour

Cocoa powder

Sugar

Silicone spoon

Milk chocolate chips

Sharp knife

In medium bowl, combine 350 grams warm water, 150 grams sourdough starter and 10 grams salt. Stir well then add 500 grams flour, 50 grams cocoa powder and 50 grams sugar. Using silicone spoon, mix dough to sticky ball. Let rest, covered, about 45 minutes. Pull dough from bottom and stretch to top of dough ball. Repeat around entirety of dough ball a few times, adding 1 1/2 cups milk chocolate chips during process, then cover. Repeat process four times then cover and let sit at room temperature at least 6 hours but no more than 14 hours. Dough should double. Sprinkle flour on counter then spread dough flat on floured surface. Fold dough from sides then turn and roll into ball. Place on parchment paper and put back in bowl 1 hour. Heat oven to 450 F with uncovered Dutch oven inside. Using sharp knife, score dough then place parchment paper and dough in Dutch oven. Cover with lid and bake 40 minutes. Internal temperature should reach 195-205 F. Let rest at least 1 hour before cutting and serving.



