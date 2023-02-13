South Main NB CLOSED High St. to Roundabout

Looking south from the 4-way At High St. looking south towards the roundabout

South Main Street in North Baltimore is CLOSED (both directions) from High Street south to the Roundabout. The Roundabout IS open east to west on SR – 18. There is a “Marked” Detour.

The work is for the installation of a waterline to McComb by the Northwest Water & Sewer District (“The District”) and their contractors.

NBX will try to keep you posted of construction projects in The SouthWood!

Other work to be aware:

East Broadway/Eagleville Rd. – not sure of the work being done.

“East” Quarry Rd. at Insley & The Ramp from I-75 south onto Insley, into the site work being done by contractors for HWE.

Work is also being planned west of town on SR-18 (per Henry Twp.) involving additional turn lanes at the UPS facility, likely to “open” in the Fall.