SouthWood Summer Ball CANCELLED

Attention SOUTHWOOD parents (ALL boys & 8U girls only): (from the NB Youth League FB page) –

It has been brought to our attention by the Southwood organization that the Summer 2020 League WILL be canceled. We will arrange for refunds, those will be discussed at a later date.

(As of 5:00 April 27, 2020) This information is less than an hour old, we (the league officers) do not have the details hammered out yet, but wanted to make sure you heard the news from us first.

We are just as disappointed as you are.

This from the SouthWood League Facebook Page:

After much consideration after contacting all towns, to obtain votes, our insurance company and the local officials as well as getting the following message below from Gov. DeWine today. We believe it is in our best interest that we close the books on the 2020 season. It is with heartache that we will not bel able to see out youth play softball/baseball this year but with all the shelter in place, wearing of masks, and limited gatherings of 10 or less still being mandated. There is no way that the league can comply with all these restrictions. On top of that, with these guidelines still in place it was questionable if we would even be able to obtain a insurance policy / coverage due to the pandemic. It was described to us that it would be like a car salesman selling a new car to a person, knowing they have no auto coverage for that vehicle. We know there is a high risk there, so they were not able to promise coverage acceptance.

It is recommended that you begin contacting your parents to arrange for refunds. We know this is going to be a slow process, and we encourage all towns and individuals to please be patient with each town officer as they being this process. With family discounts and additional parents shirts ordered, the process will be something each town needs to complete on their own level.

NOTE: it is NOT permitted for any town to host, hold or organize any league using the Southwood name under any circumstances.

Regards,

Southwood League

GOV DeWine MESSAGE:

The following businesses and operations are to remain closed per existing Stay at Home Orders unless a variance is granted or until related orders are amended or rescinded.

* K-12 schools.

* Restaurants and bars.

* Carry-out and delivery services are permitted.

* Personal appearance/beauty services.

* Includes hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations and similar businesses.

* Older adult day care services and senior centers.

* Adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings.

* Rooming and boarding houses, and workers’ camps.

* Entertainment/recreation/gymnasium sites.

* Includes, but is not limited to:

* All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, such as:

* Laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades, indoor miniature golf facilities, bowling alleys, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, arcades, and adult and child skill or chance game facilities remain closed.

* Gambling industries.

* Auditoriums, stadiums, arenas.

* Movie theatres, performance theatres, and concert and music halls

* Public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities.

* Parades, fairs, festivals, and carnivals.

* Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds, and funplexes.

* Aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites, and similar institutions.

* Country clubs and social clubs.

* Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports leagues.

* Health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms, and yoga studios.

* Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households.

* Residential and day camps.

* Campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks.

* Excludes people living in campground RVs with no other viable place of residence.

* Excludes people living in cabins, mobile homes, or other fixed structures that are meant for single families and where preexisting residential activity already has been established. (E.g., for people who have part-time preestablished residences at campgrounds for the summer months.)