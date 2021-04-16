Spaeth Wins Scholarship from Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Lydia Spaeth of Findlay was awarded an Honorable Mention, $1,400 scholarship in Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives’ Children of Members Scholarship competition, held April 13, 2021.

Spaeth, the daughter of Bret and Tamara Spaeth, was sponsored by Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc. She is a senior at Findlay High School.

Twenty-four students representing 24 electric cooperatives in Ohio competed for $41,800 in scholarship awards.

The state’s electric cooperatives, all Touchstone Energy® Cooperatives, serve more than 380,000 homes and businesses in 77 of Ohio’s 88 counties.