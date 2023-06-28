Special Choir Forming at the Basilica & Shrine in Carey, Ohio 

The Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey invites area singers to join the 2023 Assumption Choir. This choir, along with a brass quintet, will lead the music for the Vigil Mass of the Assumption, in the Shrine Park, on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 9:30 p.m.

This unique experience gives singers, amateur and professional, the opportunity to sing a wide variety of music with a short-term commitment. Rehearsals will be held from 4:00–5:30 p.m. in the Original Shrine Church (next to the Gift Shop) on Sundays: July 30, August 6, and August 13.

Please direct any questions to the basilica’s Director of Music Ministries, Mr. Anthony Gallina, at [email protected] or 419-396-7107, ext. 104.