North Baltimore, Ohio

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

DATE DECEMBER 5TH, 2023

5:30 PM Meeting

AMENDED AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner___, Ms. Beaupry___, Mr. Cook___, Ms.Hefner___,

Mr. Julien___, Mr. Pelton___, Ms. Zeigler___

Mr/s___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s.__________. Seconded by Mr/s._____________. All approved.

III. Approval of the Minutes

Motion by ___________to approve the regular meeting minutes of the November 21st 2023 meeting. Seconded by_____________. All approved

Administrative reports:

Village Administrator:

First Readings: ORDINANCE 2023-20

Second Reading: ORDINANCE 2023-19

RESOLUTION 24-2023

Third Readings: ORDINANCE 2023-15

V. New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

ORDINANCE 2023-20. AN ORDIANCE ACCEPTING THE ANNEXATION OF APPROXIMATELY 21.527 ACRES OF LAND IN HENRY TOWNSHIP, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO FROM PETITIONERS LEEDALL DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, INTERMODAL FACILITIES GROUP LTD, ACTION RENTALS LLC. RIDDHI KRISH INC., AND WOOD COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY.

Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2023-19. AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 182 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO RELATED TO INCOME TAX.

RESOLUTION 24-2023. A RESOLUTION REGARDING COMPENSATION FOR EMPLOYEES OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

ORDINANCE 2023-15. AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING DISTRICT MAP OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, WOOD COUNTY, OHIO BY REZONONG PARCEL NUMBERS F-23-310-350222009000 THRU F23-310-3502225400 (LOTS 1666 THRU 1711) FROM THE SPECIAL DISTRICT (S-1) TO MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-2).