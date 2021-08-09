This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening ( please mute phones ).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 005 2124

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III. Request permission to purchase a new Police Department vehicle in the amount of $ 49,239.00

Request permission to promote Kayleb Stuff from a part-time to full-time Police Officer

Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee of the Whole



—————————————————–



COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Immediately following the Special Council meeting

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER –AGENDA

Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair

Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair

Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler Chair

Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair

Public Works Committee Bill Cook – Chair

VII. Adjourn