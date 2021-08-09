NBX WaterShedsun
Special Council Meeting Tuesday

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

 

To listen remotely:   call 1-844-621-3956

        When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 005 2124

              When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

 

 VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

 Tuesday, August 10, 2021

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS  AGENDA

 Pledge of Allegiance

 Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by

_____________, Second by __________.

III.      Request permission to purchase a new Police Department vehicle in the amount of       $ 49,239.00            

  1. Request permission to promote Kayleb Stuff from a part-time to full-time Police  Officer                                                               
  1.  Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee   of the Whole

    —————————————————–

    COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Immediately following the Special Council meeting

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER –AGENDA

                                                                                                                             

  1. Call to order                 Public Utilities Committee.      Aaron Patterson – Chair

                                                 Public Safety Committee.       Mike Soltis – Chair

                                                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mike Julien –                                                   Chair

                                              Economic and Community Development.      Leisa Zeigler                                               Chair

                                             Finance and Technology Committee.     Tim Engard –                                                         Chair

                                            Public Works Committee       Bill Cook – Chair

 

VII.      Adjourn   

 

