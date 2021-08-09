This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 146 005 2124
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by
_____________, Second by __________.
III. Request permission to purchase a new Police Department vehicle in the amount of $ 49,239.00
- Request permission to promote Kayleb Stuff from a part-time to full-time Police Officer
- Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee of the Whole
—————————————————–
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Immediately following the Special Council meeting
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER –AGENDA
- Call to order Public Utilities Committee. Aaron Patterson – Chair
Public Safety Committee. Mike Soltis – Chair
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mike Julien – Chair
Economic and Community Development. Leisa Zeigler Chair
Finance and Technology Committee. Tim Engard – Chair
Public Works Committee Bill Cook – Chair
VII. Adjourn