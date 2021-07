North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

North Baltimore Custom Cuts will have the following hours:

Friday, July 2: 8 – 5

Saturday, July 3: 8 – 1

Sunday, July 4: CLOSED

Monday, July 5: 8 – 1

Tuesday, July 6: CLOSED for Dave Bretz’s Services

Wednesday, July 7: REGULAR HOURS Return:

Mon – Fri: 8 – 5

Saturday: 8 – 1

CLOSED SUNDAY

Happy Independence Day!

The family and associates of Dave Bretz appreciate your love and support at this time!