Special Meeting to be held by NB School Board

The North Baltimore Board of Education will be holding a Special Meeting on Wednesday, March 11th at the NBHS building. It begins at 6:00pm and will go into Executive Session.

Here is the agenda:

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS

BOARD OF EDUCATION



NORTH BALTIMORE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

2012 Tiger Dr.

North Baltimore, OH 45872

SPECIAL AGENDA

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

6:00 PM



This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.



Call to Order

Roll Call _____Mrs. Thomas

_____Mrs. Bushey

_____Mr. Archer

_____Mrs. Byrd

_____Mr. Sharninghouse

RECOGNITION OF VISITORS

SUPERINTENDENT’S RECOMMENDATIONS

Motion to move to Executive Session for the purpose(s) of: _____Mrs. Thomas

_____Mrs. Bushey

_____Mr. Archer

Time Out: ________ Time In:__________ _____Mrs. Byrd

_____Mr. Sharninghouse

__ X __a) consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints against such person, unless said person requests a public hearing.

_____b) Consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding.

_____c) Conferences with an attorney involving pending or imminent court action.

_____d) Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations with employees regarding their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment.



_____e) Matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statues.



_____f) Specialized details of security.

_ __ _g) To discuss confidential information related to an applicant for economic development assistance, or negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting such requests for economic development assistance.

Motion__________ Seconded__________ Vote___________

Page Two – 3/11/2020

No action will be taken for interviews only

Motion to Adjourn

Time:______ _____Mrs. Thomas

_____Mrs. Bushey

_____Mr. Archer

_____Mrs. Byrd

_____Mr. Sharninghouse

Motion__________ Seconded__________ Vote___________