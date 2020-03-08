NBX WaterShedsun
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Reineke Ad TOP Sept 2019
NB Dental Ad 450 x 90 Nov. 2019
January Start with us
Accepting New Patients
Fall 2019
Weekly Specials
Oct. 2018 Update
Dec. 2019 new logo
T and J Jan 2020
Ol’ Jenny
May 2019

Special Meeting to be held by NB School Board

The North Baltimore Board of Education will be holding a Special Meeting on Wednesday, March 11th at the NBHS building. It begins at 6:00pm and will go into Executive Session.

Here is the agenda:

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS
BOARD OF EDUCATION


NORTH BALTIMORE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

2012 Tiger Dr.

North Baltimore, OH  45872   

 

SPECIAL AGENDA

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

6:00 PM


This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.


  1. Call to Order

  2. Roll Call _____Mrs. Thomas           

                                                                                                                                    _____Mrs. Bushey

_____Mr. Archer

_____Mrs. Byrd

_____Mr. Sharninghouse

RECOGNITION OF VISITORS

                                                           

SUPERINTENDENT’S RECOMMENDATIONS          

                                                                                                                                   

Motion to move to Executive Session for the purpose(s) of:                                 _____Mrs. Thomas

_____Mrs. Bushey

_____Mr. Archer

            Time Out: ________ Time In:__________                                                    _____Mrs. Byrd

_____Mr. Sharninghouse

 

__X__a) consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints against such person, unless said person requests a public hearing.

_____b) Consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding.

 _____c) Conferences with an attorney involving pending or imminent court action.

_____d) Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations with employees regarding their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment.

_____e) Matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statues.

_____f) Specialized details of security.

____g) To discuss confidential information related to an applicant for economic development assistance, or negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting such requests for economic development  assistance.

 

Motion__________                  Seconded__________          Vote___________

 

 

Page Two – 3/11/2020

 

No action will be taken for interviews only

 

Motion to Adjourn

 

Time:______                                                                                                               _____Mrs. Thomas

_____Mrs. Bushey
_____Mr. Archer

_____Mrs. Byrd

_____Mr. Sharninghouse

Motion__________    Seconded__________            Vote___________

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
Logo Panel April 2017
Route Driver PT NB
February 2017
June 2019
NBLS Website