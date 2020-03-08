Special Meeting to be held by NB School Board

The North Baltimore Board of Education will be holding a Special Meeting on Wednesday, March 11th at the NBHS building. It begins at 6:00pm and will go into Executive Session.
Here is the agenda:
NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS
BOARD OF EDUCATION
NORTH BALTIMORE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
2012 Tiger Dr.
North Baltimore, OH 45872
SPECIAL AGENDA
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00 PM
This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.
Call to Order
Roll Call _____Mrs. Thomas
_____Mrs. Bushey
_____Mr. Archer
_____Mrs. Byrd
_____Mr. Sharninghouse
RECOGNITION OF VISITORS
SUPERINTENDENT’S RECOMMENDATIONS
Motion to move to Executive Session for the purpose(s) of: _____Mrs. Thomas
_____Mrs. Bushey
_____Mr. Archer
Time Out: ________ Time In:__________ _____Mrs. Byrd
_____Mr. Sharninghouse
__X__a) consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee, student, or school official or to investigate charges or complaints against such person, unless said person requests a public hearing.
_____b) Consideration of the purchase of property for public purposes or the sale of property at competitive bidding.
_____c) Conferences with an attorney involving pending or imminent court action.
_____d) Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations with employees regarding their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment.
_____e) Matters required to be kept confidential by federal law or rules or state statues.
_____f) Specialized details of security.
____g) To discuss confidential information related to an applicant for economic development assistance, or negotiations with other political subdivisions respecting such requests for economic development assistance.
Motion__________ Seconded__________ Vote___________
Page Two – 3/11/2020
No action will be taken for interviews only
Motion to Adjourn
Time:______ _____Mrs. Thomas
_____Mrs. Bushey
_____Mr. Archer
_____Mrs. Byrd
_____Mr. Sharninghouse
Motion__________ Seconded__________ Vote___________