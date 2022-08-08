Special Meeting of Village Council Called for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The North Baltimore Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 beginning at 5:30pm, before the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting.
These meetings take place at the Council Chambers at the Village Municipal Building, 205 N. Main Street, North Baltimore.
Here is the agenda:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
5:30 PM
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS
AGENDA
Pledge of Allegiance
Roll Call
Motion to excuse __________________ made by_____________, Second by __________.
- New Legislation
Resolution 11-2022 A RESOLUTION TO PROCEED WITH PLACING THE ISSUE ON THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 BALLOT FOR A ONE AND FIFTEEN HUNDREDTHS (1.15) MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR ADDITIONAL TAX LEVY IN EXCESS OF THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION FOR PROVIDING AND MAINTAINING FIRE APPARATUS OR OTHER FIRE EQUIPMENT AND APPLIANCES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
Executive Session
To consider the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property per Revised Code 121.22 (g) (2) .
Possible action concerning the purchase of property may follow the executive session.
-Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee of the Whole
COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Following special meeting
AGENDA
-Call to order
Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair
Water tower Project update.
UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant
-Call to order- Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair
Firetruck update
-Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair
Prayer at COTW and Regular Meetings
Meetings without council knowledge
-Call to order Economic and Community Development. Hosmer – Chair
–Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair
Camera’s
Meetings concerning matters over $50,000.00
-Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair
– Adjourn