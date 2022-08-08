Special Meeting of Village Council Called for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The North Baltimore Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 beginning at 5:30pm, before the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting.

These meetings take place at the Council Chambers at the Village Municipal Building, 205 N. Main Street, North Baltimore.

Here is the agenda:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS

AGENDA

Pledge of Allegiance

Roll Call

Motion to excuse __________________ made by_____________, Second by __________.

New Legislation

Resolution 11-2022 A RESOLUTION TO PROCEED WITH PLACING THE ISSUE ON THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 BALLOT FOR A ONE AND FIFTEEN HUNDREDTHS (1.15) MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR ADDITIONAL TAX LEVY IN EXCESS OF THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION FOR PROVIDING AND MAINTAINING FIRE APPARATUS OR OTHER FIRE EQUIPMENT AND APPLIANCES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

Executive Session

To consider the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property per Revised Code 121.22 (g) (2) .

Possible action concerning the purchase of property may follow the executive session.



-Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee of the Whole

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Following special meeting

AGENDA

-Call to order

Public Utilities Committee. Mr. Julien– Chair

Water tower Project update.

UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant

-Call to order- Public Safety Committee. Ms. Beaupry – Chair

Firetruck update



-Call to order Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review. Mr. Pelton – Chair

Prayer at COTW and Regular Meetings

Meetings without council knowledge

-Call to order Economic and Community Development. Hosmer – Chair

–Call to order Finance and Technology Committee. Mr. Cook – Chair

Camera’s

Meetings concerning matters over $50,000.00

-Call to order Public Works Committee. Ms. Zeigler – Chair

– Adjourn