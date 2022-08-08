North Baltimore, Ohio

August 9, 2022 7:09 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
3 panel GIF
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
March 2020
OB You’re Expecting
GOST 2022 Rail Button
Ol’ Jenny
Logo
Weekly Specials
2022.03.25 Update website

Special Meeting of Village Council Called for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

The North Baltimore Village Council will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 beginning at 5:30pm, before the regularly scheduled Committee of the Whole meeting.

These meetings take place at the Council Chambers at the Village Municipal Building, 205 N. Main Street, North Baltimore.

Here is the agenda:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

5:30 PM

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBERS 

AGENDA

 

Pledge of Allegiance

 

Roll Call

 

Motion to excuse __________________ made by_____________, Second by __________.

 

  • New Legislation

 

Resolution 11-2022    A RESOLUTION TO PROCEED WITH PLACING THE ISSUE ON THE NOVEMBER 8, 2022 BALLOT FOR A ONE AND FIFTEEN HUNDREDTHS (1.15) MILL, FIVE (5) YEAR ADDITIONAL TAX LEVY IN EXCESS OF THE TEN-MILL LIMITATION FOR PROVIDING AND MAINTAINING FIRE APPARATUS OR OTHER FIRE EQUIPMENT AND APPLIANCES AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

 Executive Session

 

To consider the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property per Revised Code 121.22 (g) (2) .

 Possible action concerning the purchase of property may follow the executive session.

        -Motion to adjourn Special Council meeting and reconvene into the Committee of the Whole

 

COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE

 

Tuesday, August 9, 2022

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Following special meeting

AGENDA

                                                                                                                                 

-Call to order                
Public Utilities Committee.      Mr. Julien– Chair

Water tower Project update.

UV system at the Waste Water treatment Plant

-Call to order- Public Safety Committee.   Ms. Beaupry – Chair

 Firetruck update

 -Call to order                Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review.   Mr. Pelton – Chair

            Prayer at COTW and Regular Meetings

            Meetings without council knowledge

-Call to order Economic and Community Development.    Hosmer – Chair

                                                           

Call to order                 Finance and Technology Committee.     Mr. Cook – Chair

                                                            Camera’s

                                                            Meetings concerning matters over $50,000.00

 

-Call to order        Public Works Committee.     Ms. Zeigler – Chair

                                                       

Adjourn   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website