May 2019
Special Movie Showing – ONE Day only “HARD KILL”!

Reminder to all that we have a one day showing at the Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore!

SUPPORT OUR LOCAL THEATER!!!

Wednesday, September 9

Showtime 7 pm

Hard Kill (2020)

 
 
HARD KILL – Action/Thriller starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe. The work of a billionaire tech titan is so valuable that he hires mercenaries lead by an ex-Marine to protect it. When his daughter is kidnapped by a terrorist group in order to get it, the team of mercenaries must go on the offensive to not only save his daughter but also stop a world-changing computer program from being triggered.
 
Here is a link to the trailer:

