Special Movie Showing – ONE Day only “HARD KILL”!

Reminder to all that we have a one day showing at the Virginia Theater in Downtown North Baltimore!
SUPPORT OUR LOCAL THEATER!!!
Wednesday, September 9
Showtime 7 pm
Hard Kill (2020)
HARD KILL – Action/Thriller starring Bruce Willis and Jesse Metcalfe. The work of a billionaire tech titan is so valuable that he hires mercenaries lead by an ex-Marine to protect it. When his daughter is kidnapped by a terrorist group in order to get it, the team of mercenaries must go on the offensive to not only save his daughter but also stop a world-changing computer program from being triggered.
Here is a link to the trailer: