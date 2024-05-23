North Baltimore, Ohio

May 23, 2024 1:08 am

Need A Chiropractor
TOP update from image Dec 2023
The District Update – Water Shed
Temporary
Resize
Logo
Logo & Info Aug 2023
Sept. 2023
OB You’re Expecting
Ol’ Jenny
Sept. 2023
Size Update
June 2023 Left Rail
Fiber Locator

Special One Time Scholarship presented by BVHS

A special, one-time scholarship the BVHS Auxiliary has awarded in memory of longtime Bluffton Hospital volunteer Marty Lemley.

Several members of Marty Lemley’s family were present when the BVHS Auxiliary presented the $2,500 Marty Lemley scholarship to Bluffton High School student Caitlyn Couch.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Eli Lemley (grandson); Jim Lemley (husband); Grace Lemley (granddaughter);C. Couch;  Christina Lemley (daughter-in-law); Jill Lemley (daughter-in-law); and Jodi Karhoff (BVHS Auxiliary treasurer).

 

Marty Lemley, center, is pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus at a 2017 BVHS holiday event.

Resize
Size Update
Sept. 2023
Sept. 2023
Logo & Info Aug 2023
June 2023 Left Rail
Temporary
Breast Cancer Treatment Rail Ad
Fiber Locator
OB You’re Expecting
Logo
Briar Hill Health Update
Ol’ Jenny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website