Special One Time Scholarship presented by BVHS

A special, one-time scholarship the BVHS Auxiliary has awarded in memory of longtime Bluffton Hospital volunteer Marty Lemley.

Several members of Marty Lemley’s family were present when the BVHS Auxiliary presented the $2,500 Marty Lemley scholarship to Bluffton High School student Caitlyn Couch.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Eli Lemley (grandson); Jim Lemley (husband); Grace Lemley (granddaughter);C. Couch; Christina Lemley (daughter-in-law); Jill Lemley (daughter-in-law); and Jodi Karhoff (BVHS Auxiliary treasurer).

Marty Lemley, center, is pictured with Santa and Mrs. Claus at a 2017 BVHS holiday event.