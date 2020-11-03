Special School Board Meeting Called for Wednesday Night

The North Baltimore Board of Education has scheduled a Special meeting for tomorrow evening at 6:00pm in the Auditeria.

The Auditeria was already scheduled to be used for Fall Sports awards for football and volleyball at that time. The Football Awards will be at the High School gym at 5:30pm, and the Volleyball awards will be at Powell gym at 7:00pm.

Here is the agenda sent to theNBXpress:

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

6:00 PM

MS/HS Auditeria

2012 Tiger Dr.

North Baltimore, OH

SPECIAL AGENDA

RECOGNITION OF VISITORS

News Media

The Courier – Eric Schaadt

The Sentinel – Marie Thomas

NB Xpress – Jeff Miklovic/Sue Miklovic

OTHER BOARD BUSINESS

Seeking community input in regards to the Re-Opening Plan for North Baltimore Schools.

Editor’s Note: I asked Mr. Delaney this morning (Tuesday, 11/3/2020) if people will be allowed to address the Board/speak. He responded, “I believe the public will be permitted to speak, and they will be given three minutes to address the Board” ~S.M.