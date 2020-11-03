NBX WaterShedsun
Special School Board Meeting Called for Wednesday Night

The North Baltimore Board of Education has scheduled a Special meeting for tomorrow evening at 6:00pm in the Auditeria. 

The Auditeria was already scheduled to be used for Fall Sports awards for football and volleyball at that time. The Football Awards will be at the High School gym at 5:30pm, and the Volleyball awards will be at Powell gym at 7:00pm.

Here is the agenda sent to theNBXpress:

NORTH BALTIMORE LOCAL SCHOOLS
BOARD OF EDUCATION

Wednesday, November 4, 2020
6:00 PM

MS/HS Auditeria

2012 Tiger Dr.

North Baltimore, OH

SPECIAL AGENDA

This meeting is a meeting of the Board of Education in public for the purpose of conducting the School District’s business and is not to be considered a public community meeting.


  1. Call to Order

    2. Pledge of Allegiance

  2. Roll Call

   RECOGNITION OF VISITORS

 News Media

            The Courier – Eric Schaadt

            The Sentinel – Marie Thomas

            NB Xpress – Jeff Miklovic/Sue Miklovic

 OTHER BOARD BUSINESS         

Seeking community input in regards to the Re-Opening Plan for North Baltimore Schools. 

Motion to Adjourn

Editor’s Note: I asked Mr. Delaney this morning (Tuesday, 11/3/2020) if people will be allowed to address the Board/speak. He responded, “I believe the public will be permitted to speak, and they will be given three minutes to address the Board”  ~S.M.

