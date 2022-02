SPECIAL SHOWTIMES ! ! ! at the Virginia Theater

Early Release Thursday March 3 7:00pm

Friday 7pm and Sat/Sun 1 and 7pm only

March 4-13

All Seat $5

The Batman – Rated PG-13 2hr 55m

When the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.

Director Matt Reeves

Writers Matt Reeves, Peter Craig and Bob Kane