Specialty Crop Virtual Listening Session Set

COLUMBUS—Ohioans with an interest in specialty crops are invited to participate in an upcoming virtual listening session on Friday, March 25.

Sponsored by The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), the free event is set for 9:30–11 a.m. and will be of benefit to many in the specialty crop industry.

Participants should register online no later than Thursday, March 24, at go.osu.edu/2022speccropreg.

Designed specifically for Ohio specialty crop partners, the session will feature CFAES researchers and Ohio State University Extension educators with updates on priorities, existing support for specialty crops, and actions underway related to research and education.

“We will also take time to explore emerging trends for specialty crops agriculture in the state, listen to industry needs, and discuss how CFAES plays an important role in the industry,” said Sam Custer, interim assistant director of OSU Extension, agriculture and natural resources.

The specialty crop industry in Ohio includes hundreds of acres of flowers, nursery crops, fruits, vegetables, and related products including tomatoes, radishes, beets, lettuces, parsleys, southern greens, sweet corn, asparagus, grapes, onions, celery, melons, eggplant, green beans, pumpkins, bell peppers, cabbage, cilantro, cucumbers, squash, kale, turnips, zucchini, jams, jellies, herbs, apples, cider, berries, peaches, and maple syrup. Other important segments of the specialty crop industry include vegetable seed, canners, and food processors.