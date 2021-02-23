Spend A Day At The Shelter With Wood County Humane Society

(Bowling Green)—The Wood County Humane Society invites you to spend a day in the life of a shelter animal with its upcoming fundraiser on Saturday, February 27.

The fundraiser will take place virtually on Facebook Live and will be co-hosted by Fundraising Chair Melissa Rahal-Hall and Board President Heath A. Diehl. Hall will spend the day hanging out in the kennels with dogs that are available for adoption; Diehl will be located in the cat rooms with adoptable felines.

The event will run from 8 AM to 8 PM. The organization hopes to raise $3,000 from the one-day event.

Shelter staff will go live every hour on the hour. These broadcasts will provide viewers information about shelter operations, as well as upcoming events like the Annual Garage Sale and Reverse Raffle. Shelter staff also will provide additional information about the impending temporary closure of the shelter for the installation of new HVAC systems happening from mid-March to early May.

Live broadcasts with the co-hosts will happen on the half-hour. During these broadcasts, the co-hosts will be subjected to a variety of fun challenges that have been suggested by shelter staff and by viewers who tune in for the event. Challenges may include eating cat/dog food, rolling around in catnip, being walked on a leash, and other activities in which shelter dogs and cats regularly engage. Challenges will be selected randomly by the spin of a virtual enrichment wheel and are dependent upon donations.

Prizes will also be given to select viewers throughout the day. For every $5 donated, individuals will be entered once into a drawing for gift cards to local retailers in Wood County, as well as cat- and dog-themed items like coloring books, mugs, puzzles, and more.

To stay up-to-date with what’s happening at WCHS, follow the organization on Facebook (wchsohio) or visit its website (wchumane.org).

Wood County Humane Society, located in Bowling Green, Ohio, is a private, non-profit, managed admission shelter providing care for homeless and abused or neglected pets. The organization receives no funding from national humane organizations for daily operations, instead relying on earned revenue and the generosity of individual donors and businesses to fund programs such as Humane Investigations, Safe Pets, food assistance programs, low-cost spay/neuter opportunities, and educational presentations. The WCHS provides care for over a thousand animals each year—from dogs and cats, to the occasional pocket pet or farm animal. All animals admitted into the adoption program are housed and cared for as long as it takes to find their adoptive home.