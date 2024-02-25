North Baltimore, Ohio

Spice Up Weeknights with Better-for-You Mac and Cheese

(Culinary.net) Macaroni and cheese is a beloved comfort food that’s easy to make during a busy week. With just a few extra ingredients and steps, you can turn boxed mac and cheese into a filling dinner.

To make this Taco Mac and Cheese, simply prepare your favorite boxed mac and cheese according to the package instructions and stir fry the meat and vegetables together. (Hint: You can even chop vegetables the night before to make cooking the next day even easier.) Then add taco seasoning and combine for a better-for-you take on a classic dish.

Visit Culinary.net to find more quick and simple recipes.

Watch video to see how to make this recipe!

Taco Mac and Cheese

  • 1          box macaroni and cheese
  • 1/4       cup milk
  • 4          tablespoons butter
  • 1          pound ground turkey
  • 1          red bell pepper, diced
  • 1          yellow bell pepper, diced
  • 1          orange bell pepper, diced
  • 1          onion, diced
  • 2          teaspoons taco seasoning
  1. Prepare boxed mac and cheese with milk and butter according to package instructions.
  2. In skillet, brown ground turkey over medium heat. Add bell peppers and onion. Add taco seasoning.
  3. Stir turkey mixture with mac and cheese to combine.


SOURCE:
Culinary.net

