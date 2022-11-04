North Baltimore, Ohio

SPIRIT OF WOOD COUNTY AWARDS SET TO BE AWARDED ON NOVEMBER 13

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO, November 3, 2022 – The Wood County Commissioners will recognize seven individuals from across the county with the 2022 Spirit of Wood County Awards on November 13th at 2 p.m. in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium, at the Wood County Courthouse Complex.

The 2022 award recipients include Bowling Green residents Suzanne Clark, Industrial/Economic Development; Timothy J. Brown, Liberty Through Law/Human Freedom; and Jonathan Jakubowski, Education for Civic Responsibility; Village of Millbury resident Pastor James Nevel, Religion and Liberty; Grand Rapids Township resident Shannon Fisher, Self-Government; Montgomery Township resident Gary Harrison, Agricultural Leadership; and Washington Township resident Jean Scott was selected for the Lyle R. Fletcher Good Citizenship Award.

The Spirit of Wood County Awards are presented to current and former citizens of Wood County in recognition of outstanding service to their communities and Wood County.  The County Commissioners have been honoring outstanding citizens since 1987.  Nominations are accepted throughout the year.  For more information regarding the awards, visit the county’s website at www.co.wood.oh.us.

