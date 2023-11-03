“SPIRIT OF WOOD COUNTY” AWARDS SET TO BE AWARDED ON NOVEMBER 19

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO, November 1, 2023 – Six individuals from across Wood County will be honored with Spirit of Wood County Awards. The Wood County Commissioners will present the awards on November 19 at 2 p.m. in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium, at the Wood County Courthouse Complex.

The 2023 award recipients include Bowling Green residents Michael Marsh, Liberty Through Law/Human Freedom and Judy Ennis, Self-Government; Liberty Township resident Michael Shertzer, Education for Civic Responsibility; Lake Township resident Sharon K. Bitter, Religion and Liberty; and Plain Township resident Lee Sundermeier, Agricultural Leadership. Kris Swartz from Perrysburg Township was selected for the Lyle R. Fletcher Good Citizenship Award.

The Spirit of Wood County Awards are presented to current and former citizens of Wood County in recognition of outstanding service to their communities and Wood County. The County Commissioners have been honoring outstanding citizens since 1987. Nominations are accepted throughout the year. For more information regarding the awards, visit the county’s website at www.woodcountyohio.gov.