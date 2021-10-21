SPIRIT OF WOOD COUNTY AWARDS SET TO BE AWARDED ON NOVEMBER 7

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO, October 20, 2021 – The Wood County Commissioners will recognize eight individuals from across the county with the 2021 Spirit of Wood County Awards on November 7th at 2 p.m. in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium, at the Wood County Courthouse Complex.

The 2021 award recipients include Bowling Green residents Alan Sundermeier, Agricultural Leadership; and Beatriz Maya, Liberty Through Law/Human Freedom; Village of Grand Rapids resident Deb Archambo, Education for Civic Responsibility; Center Township resident Jack Jones, Industrial/Economic Development; Perrysburg residents Walter Churchill, Jr., Industrial/Economic Development; and Irma Wolf, Self-Government; the Robert Bettinger Family of Washington Township and Deb Buker, to be awarded posthumously, were each selected for the Lyle R. Fletcher Good Citizenship Award.

The Spirit of Wood County Awards are presented to current and former citizens of Wood County in recognition of outstanding service to their communities and Wood County. The County Commissioners have been honoring outstanding citizens since 1987. Nominations are accepted throughout the year. For more information regarding the awards, visit the county’s website at www.co.wood.oh.us.