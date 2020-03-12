NBX WaterShedsun
Sports Booster Raffle Postponed

Due to the recent mandate by the governor of Ohio we are postponing our Annual “Cabin Fever” Reverse Raffle.

The ban will last at least until Monday April 13 th . The governor has banned all gatherings of 100 people or more in a confined area (with some exceptions). If you have purchased a reverse raffle ticket be assured it will
be in the mix.

We are looking at the following two weeks of April to determine which Saturday is available for the venue in the event that the coronavirus pandemic is more controlled.

Please be watching the NBXpress to keep up on the latest information.

We wanted to inform you as soon as we possible could so you could concentrate on more pressing needs in this time of uncertainty.

Please take all necessary precautions to ensure your health and safety.

Thank you for your understanding, and God bless North
Baltimore. ~ The North Baltimore Sports Boosters

