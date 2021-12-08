Spread Holiday Cheer Through Gifts That Give Back

(Family Features) The holiday season is a time to spread cheer, spend time with loved ones and give back to those in need in both small and big ways. Individuals are often inspired this time of year to help transform the world into a better place by contributing, donating and fundraising for communities, both locally and abroad.

This year, this global movement of generosity and compassion is all the more significant. The COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing conflicts and escalating crises around the world have had devastating impacts on children. In its historic 75th year of lifesaving work, UNICEF has made gifts available this holiday season that can help make the world better for children.

Through UNICEF Market, an online collection of gifts including jewelry, apparel, home decor, holiday decor, kitchenware and unique gifts handcrafted by talented artisans from around the world, you can purchase gifts for your loved ones that play a significant role in supporting small businesses around the world and aiding the organization’s mission to relentlessly pursue an equitable world for every child.

One of the many artisans your purchase can support is Made Wardika. He was born and raised in a small town in Central Bali on farmland amidst beautiful natural landscapes. The artisan learned to carve at the age of 11 and spent his childhood working to perfect his craft in order to put himself through school. Created from scratch, Wardika’s unique jewelry is centered around Bali’s art, traditions and culture. The thriving business supports his wife, two sons and daughter.

“Being responsible for my small family has encouraged me to work harder,” Wardika said. “I decided to work with UNICEF in the hopes that this would help expand my workshop, help my children go to school and help me provide for their daily needs.”

Beyond helping artists like Wardika support their families, keep traditional skills alive and help local economies thrive, a portion of every purchase goes toward helping UNICEF scale up response to its global efforts. By purchasing the “Modern Sound” wooden phone speaker from Thailand, you could provide 22 packets of lifesaving nourishment for children suffering from malnutrition. By purchasing the “Tropical Nature” Curate Brazilian cotton hammock, you could provide 126 doses of the measles vaccine to protect children from this deadly disease.

You can also donate items such as therapeutic food, newborn kits, school supplies and shelter materials in the name of a loved one alongside a personalized card or e-greeting.

