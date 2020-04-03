NBX WaterShedsun
Spring Fingerling Fish Sale.

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a spring fingerling fish sale.

Fish species offered include: Bluegill, Hybrid Bluegill, Redear Sunfish, Channel Catfish, Largemouth Bass, Yellow Perch, Fathead Minnows, and White Amur.  Order forms are available on the website at www.woodswcd.com or by stopping by the office at 1616 E Wooster Street (Greenwood Centre – The Courtyard) Bowling Green, OH. Please call ahead if stopping by the office, 419-354-5517 #4.  Fish pick-up is Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the Wood County Fairgrounds. Payment and order are due to the district office no later than Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

 

