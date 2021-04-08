Spring Happenings at the Museum

BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS: MUSEUM
April 21 | Tours start at 6:00 PM
$10 Members / $15 Non-Members
- Tour the museum building as you have never seen before. Guests will view areas normally off-limits to the general public. Groups are limited to 12 people.
- Tours will leave every 30 minutes.
- RSVP required 419-352-0967
BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS: GROUNDS & OUTBUILDINGS
May 6 | Tours start at 6:00 PM
$10 Members / $15 Non-Members
DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Early Ohio Along the Portage
May 22-23 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM
- Costumed interpreters portray life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.
- Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.
- Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.
- For more information or to register as a participant, please contact:
Frank Butwin, 419-270-0622, fb21@wcnet.org
Joel Burg, 419-575-1605, jjburg@wcnet.org