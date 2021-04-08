Spring Happenings at the Museum

VIRTUAL PROGRAM TODAY The History of Wood County – by the way of the life of Charles Evers (Part 2)

Join Mike McMaster, Education Coordinator, & The North Baltimore Public Library to learn about the history of Wood County as told through the experience of newspaperman Charles Evers. This program covers the settling of the Evers family in Wood County to the period Charles Evers was Sheriff. The historical roots of many of Evers’ tales are revealed.



April 8, 2021

12:00 PM



The FREE program, please join using the Zoom link bellow or call the North Baltimore Public Library at 419-275-3621



Join the North Baltimore Public Library & the Wood County Museum on the second Thursday of each month for a Virtual History Program of Wood County.



Zoom Link:

https://bit.ly/2PHZASQ

For help with joining the talk, contact the North Baltimore Public Library

(419) 257-3621



Virtual History Series presented by: Edwin & Irma Wolf, Lynn & Betty Wineland, and the North Baltimore Public Library.



Support for the Virtual History Series is in thanks of the many Tea Card Holders of the Tea & Talk Series. HERE FOR GOOD SHIRT FUNDRAISER Our friends at Jupmode are running their Here For Good program again this year and we’re participating! If you’re looking for a way to support us and other local businesses, head over to JupmodeSupply.com (using the link below) to get your own t-shirt. Shirts are $20 and $10 will directly come back to the Wood County Museum for each shirt sale. *Here for Good is available now through April 15th. Shirts are pre-order only and will be produced and shipped once Here for Good ends. Shirts are only available online at jupmodesupply.com and will not be sold in stores. Buy Now!

BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS: MUSEUM

April 21 | Tours start at 6:00 PM

$10 Members / $15 Non-Members Tour the museum building as you have never seen before. Guests will view areas normally off-limits to the general public. Groups are limited to 12 people.

Tours will leave every 30 minutes.

RSVP required 419-352-0967

BEHIND THE SCENES TOURS: GROUNDS & OUTBUILDINGS

May 6 | Tours start at 6:00 PM

$10 Members / $15 Non-Members Tour the museum building as you have never seen before. Guests will view areas normally off-limits to the general public. Groups are limited to 12 people.

Tours will leave every 30 minutes.

RSVP required 419-352-0967

DEMONSTRATION DAYS: Early Ohio Along the Portage

May 22-23 | Saturday 9 AM – 5 PM & Sunday 10 AM – 4 PM Costumed interpreters portray life during the exploration of the Northwest Territory and the Ohio Country, especially along and near the Portage River in Wood County.

Outdoor demonstrations are free and open to the public.

Museum open 1-4 PM with regular admission.

For more information or to register as a participant, please contact:

Frank Butwin, 419-270-0622, fb21@wcnet.org

Joel Burg, 419-575-1605, jjburg@wcnet.org