Spring Hunting Opportunities Provided for Hunters with Disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Pike State Forest and Blue Rock State Forest were the settings for two recent special hunts organized for hunters with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors while hunting for wild turkey. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry hosts these hunts annually in Pike and Muskingum counties.



“Each year we look forward to hosting these hunts and spending time with a great group of hunters and volunteers, in the midst of a beautiful environment where forest management has ensured forest conservation and diverse habitat,” said ODNR Division of Forestry Chief Dan Balser. “The hunters who participate are an inspiration to us all.”





Lane (middle) before bagging a wild turkey during the

Thunder in the Hills hunt at Pike State Forest.



The Thunder in the Hills wild turkey hunt was held for the sixth year at Pike State Forest. Fifteen hunters participated, and two turkeys were taken during the event. The Division of Forestry hosted the event with cooperation from the Clinton County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and the ODNR Divisions of Wildlife, and Parks and Watercraft. Approximately 50 organizations assisted with donations and volunteers.



Wheelin’ Sportsmen at Blue Rock 2023



The 16th annual Wheelin’ Sportsmen hunt for wild turkey at Blue Rock State Forest was sponsored by the NWTF Wheelin’ Sportsmen program. The ODNR Divisions of Forestry and Wildlife worked with the Y-Bridge Longbeards and other chapters of the NWTF to coordinate the event with donations and volunteer efforts from many local individuals and businesses. Nineteen hunters participated, and three turkeys were taken during the event. More than 60 guides helped with the hunt.



Hunters at both events provided their own shotguns and ammunition, as well as the necessary licenses and permits. Guides were provided for each hunter.



The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook and on Instagram @odnrforestry.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.