Spring Plant Exchanges in Bowling Green and Toledo When plants multiply, gardeners divide. Mark your calendars because the Spring Plant Exchanges are BACK for 2022! Two free plant giveaways will be the Saturday mornings of April 30 in Bowling Green and May 7 in Maumee.



The Wood County Plant Exchange, at the Wood County Fairgrounds Home and Garden Building, 13800 Poe Rd. Bowling Green, begins at 8:30am. Guests can drop off their plant and garden paraphernalia donations. A team of volunteers then organize them into a dozen categories that make selection easier. Plants should be labeled and free of weeds. At 10:00am, the giveaway area opens and continues until plants are gone.



Attendees will receive at least three free plants, and more for those who donate plants. For more information, contact 419-354-9050 and the Wood County Plant Exchange Facebook Page.

Toledo’s Plant Exchange, begun in 2005, will receive donations beginning at 8:30 a.m. when visitors can drop off their labeled plants, bushes, saplings, and gently-used gardening paraphernalia. While volunteers sort items, attendees can peruse informational booths. Shopping will be from 10-11am. Its new location is the Lucas County Fairgrounds, 1403 Key Street in Maumee (South entrance).



The Toledo event allows each attendee five free plants, and more for those who bring plants to share. Also accepted will be gently-used gardening paraphernalia. Information at 419-578-6783 and the Toledo Plant Exchange Facebook page.