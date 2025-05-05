North Baltimore, Ohio

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office.

Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must!

Enrollment is closed for OSU Extension 2025 Master Gardener Volunteer Program Classes.

To be added to the waitlist for 2026, email the Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator in Lucas and Wood Counties, Nicole Literacki at [email protected].