North Baltimore, Ohio

May 1, 2025

The District Update – Water Shed
BVHS Wellness Park
Spring Volunteer

Wood County Park District 

May 2025 Volunteer Needs
Volunteer Website

Native Plant Sale:

Unloading Shift

Thursday, May 1; 10 am – 12 pm

Wood County Fairgrounds:

Champion Building

13800 W Poe Road, Bowling Green

Unload Native Plants and items that are arriving from J.C Reuthinger. You will meet at the Wood County Fairgrounds to begin unloading and setting up the layout for the Native Plant Sale. There will be lifting and object moving, so please be mindful of your abilities in doing so!

Register

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, May 13; 10 am – 12 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain, and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, May 20; 10 am – 12 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain, and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register

Nurture the Nursery: Potluck!

Tuesday, May 27; 10 am – 12 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve

30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain, and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register

Looking Ahead

Nature Camp Volunteer Training & Meet ‘n Greet

Wednesday, June 11; 9 – 11 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve

29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Want to get outside for the summer? Looking for some volunteer hours or want to help your local community? Look no further than volunteering with WCPD & our nature camp! Canoe, go on hikes and help educate Nature Camp goers about our parks. If you are interested in volunteering with us, join us on this date for a meet and greet to learn more! 

Learn More

Be a Friend!

Support the work of the Park District through the Friends of the Parks.

Enjoy member benefits such as discounts on facility rentals and programs. Also, receive mailed program guides and invitations to member-only events and activities.
Join the Friends!

Join the Master Gardeners!

The Ohio State University Extension Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) program provides intensive training in horticulture to interested Ohio residents who then volunteer their time assisting with educational programs and activities for Ohio residents through their local OSU Extension county office.

Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge; a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must!

Enrollment is closed for OSU Extension 2025 Master Gardener Volunteer Program Classes.

To be added to the waitlist for 2026, email the Master Gardener Volunteer Program Coordinator in Lucas and Wood Counties, Nicole Literacki at [email protected].

